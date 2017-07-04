Woodies prevail on Independence Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCT) – The Down East Wood Ducks avenged an extra innings loss as they defeated Winston-Salem, 7-6 on the Fourth of July.

Yanio Perez led the way for the Woodies as he blasted his first two home runs of the year. Matt Lipka also added his second long ball in as many games to help the Wood Ducks pick up the series opening win.

Emerson Martinez got the start and gave up five earned runs in 4.2 innings of work and got the no decision. Peter Fairbanks picked up the win out of the bullpen after tossing 2.1 innings giving up one run on four hits.

The two teams will resume the series tomorrow night in Winston-Salem.