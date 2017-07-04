Truck crashes into utility pole in Uptown Greenville

Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Crews are cleaning up a section of Uptown Greenville after a pickup truck slammed into a power pole Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7:00 PM Tuesday at the intersection of 5th St. and Reade St., just across from Sup Dogs restaurant.

Officials on the scene said the driver of a white Toyota Tacoma truck had a medical emergency while driving and crashed into the pole. It isn’t clear what kind of emergency it was.

Crews from the city are working to repair the utility pole and the traffic lights at that intersection.

 

