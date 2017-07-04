Trooper, 2 others hurt as driver slams patrol car off I-95

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a trooper in North Carolina has been injured after a driver hit his cruiser from behind on the side of the interstate as he investigated another wreck.

The Highway Patrol says the trooper was thrown several feet in the air by his own cruiser and landed on his back on the side of Interstate 95 near Fayetteville on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say a tow truck driver and the driver in the initial wreck were also injured. The trooper’s name and the conditions of all three people hurt have not been released.

The Highway Patrol told media outlets that the driver who hit the patrol car was charged with driving while under the influence. Her name was not released.