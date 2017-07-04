Thousands pack Belhaven for 75th Fourth of July celebration

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Belhaven is celebrating their 75th year of Fourth of July festivities in the town.

Thousands packed the small town for a parade that featured something for everyone.

“I like getting candy and watching the fire trucks go by,” said Tanner Williams.

For many, the day was a chance to celebrate America with the ones they love most

Plus, there are fireworks.

“I get to watch them with my family, and I get to see all the different colors,” said Tanner.

For some, it was a short drive to Belhaven, but others traveled several hours, from as far away as California and Maryland.

“It’s a lot more laid back and relaxed atmosphere here,” said Wilbur Cox, from Maryland. “Up there it’s a rat race.”

Belhaven Mayor Adam O’Neal was blown away by the thousands who packed the town for their celebration

“We’re very proud of our event that we have every year for the Fourth of July to honor those who have sacrificed for our freedoms,” O’Neal said.

Simply Natural Creamery at Belhaven owner Jim Wulfort said the festivities are good news for shops like his.

“Business like we’ve never seen before,” said Wulfort. “If we had one third of this business every day we’d be very good here.”