PANTEGO, N.C. (WNCT) — For the 34th year, people in Pantego spent the day celebrating the Fourth of July by mudding.

More than a thousand people packed into stands to watch 38 trucks test their power in a mud pit.

A few got stuck, but that didn’t stop the fun.

The event was a fundraiser for the Pantego Volunteer Fire Department.

“We have spectators from kids to old folks, and they love it,” said Pantego fire Chief Derrick Myers.

Each year the event raises about $10,000 for the department.