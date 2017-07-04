Pair arrested after attempted armed robbery

By Published:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)- Two people are behind bars after an attempted armed robbery.

Officers with the Goldsboro Police department respond to the 400 block of Denmark Street on June 28th in reference to an armed robbery.

The victim reported he went to meet a friend when he was robbed at gunpoint by a male subject.

Upon further investigation, police arrested Adreanna Lewis and Rodney Atkinson in regards to the charges.

Both face robbery with a dangerous weapon charges.

The pair is expected back in court July 17th.

 

