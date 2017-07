KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — As Americans celebrate Independence Day, some new Americans are celebrating that and so much more.

During a naturalization ceremony in Kinston Tuesday, 24 men and women from 17 different countries became American citizens.

They are part of the nearly 700,000 people this year to go through the process.

WNCT’s Emily Gibbs was at the event and will have more starting at 5.