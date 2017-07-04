Kinston celebrates red, white and blue with fireworks at Pearson Park

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston is celebrating the red, white and blue with some food, music and fireworks at Pearson Park Tuesday night.

Sand in the Streets hosts summer concert series every month, but the Fourth of July is something special.

They will have live music followed by fireworks and lots of food to snack on, including beer and wine.

Debra Oliver, assistant director of the Pride of Kinston – the organization holding tonight’s festivities says to come out early to get a good spot for the fireworks.

“We will have the Pizazz Band, who has been here before, great band, so we’re looking forward to them coming tonight,” said Oliver. “They’ll start at six o’clock. The event starts at six o’clock and will run until nine o’clock. And then fireworks immediately after from the Nature Center.”

The city of Kinston is expecting 1,500 people to show up.