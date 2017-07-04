Jaycee’s 4th of July celebration will benefit local charity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The annual Jaycees 4th of July celebration going on Tuesday will help benefit one local charity.

While the event, proudly sponsored by 9 On Your Side, is free, food and other items will be for sale.

A portion of all money made will go to Aces for Autism, a Greenville-based non-profit organization benefiting families affected by autism.

Back in 2016, the group began providing center-based services providing doctor-prescribed, evidence-based therapies.

“This benefits children across eastern North Carolina,” said volunteer Jason Coale. “Aces for Autism serves 22 counties nobody east of 95 is doing things this organization is doing and they need to grow to fit the need around them so we are just wanting to help them do that.”

Along with the food vendors, there will be music, games, and inflatables for the kids and much more.

The fireworks are set to go off around 9:15 p.m. and the event will happen rain or shine.

Click here for the full schedule and here for a list of Fourth of July events across the region.