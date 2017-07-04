Jaycee’s 4th of July celebration will benefit local charity

By Published: Updated:
A man watches a fireworks display for Independence Day at Worlds of Fun amusement park Monday, July 3, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happening later today, the annual Jaycees 4th of July celebration will help benefit one local charity.

What better way to celebrate our freedom today than with a free event proudly sponsored by 9 On Your Side.

While the event itself is free, the food and other items will be for sale.

A portion of all money made today will go to aces for autism.

Aces for Autism is a Greenville based non-profit organization benefiting families affected by autism.

Back in 2016, the group began providing center based services providing doctor prescribed, evidence based therapies.

“This benefits children across eastern North Carolina,” said Volunteer Jason Coale. “Aces for Autism serves 22 counties nobody east of 95 is doing things this organization is doing and they need to grow to fit the need around them so we are just wanting to help them do that.”

Along with the food vendors there will be music, games, and inflatables for the kids and much more.

The fireworks are set to go off around 9:15pm and the event will happen rain or shine.

