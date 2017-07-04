First Alert Forecast: Hot, muggy July 4th

SUMMARY: A stalled front will provide focus for thunderstorms this week. We still expect sunshine each day, with muggy temperatures.

THIS MORNING: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and muggy early this morning. A passing shower or two is possible mid to late morning. There are some areas of patchy fog.

July 4th: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be hot and humid, in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storm chances are about 30 percent as we head toward the evening when fireworks are expected.

TONIGHT: Quiet, warm and muggy tonight with cloudy skies. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of storms and highs near 90.

TROPICS: A cluster of storms far out in the Atlantic has a decent chance of developing into a tropical system this week. Click here for your tropical update.

