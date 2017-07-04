First Alert Forecast: Hot, muggy July 4th

SUMMARY: A stalled front will provide focus for thunderstorms this week. We still expect sunshine each day, with muggy temperatures.

THIS MORNING: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and muggy early this morning. A passing shower or two is possible mid to late morning. There are some areas of patchy fog.

July 4th: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be hot and humid, in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storm chances are about 30 percent as we head toward the evening when fireworks are expected.

TONIGHT: Quiet, warm and muggy tonight with cloudy skies. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of storms and highs near 90.

 

TROPICS:  A cluster of storms far out in the Atlantic has a decent chance of developing into a tropical system this week. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
78° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
80° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
81° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Tue
84° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Tue
85° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Tue
85° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Tue
84° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Tue
77° F
precip:
30%
10pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
30%
11pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
12am
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
1am
Wed
74° F
precip:
40%
2am
Wed
74° F
precip:
40%
3am
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
4am
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
5am
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
6am
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
7am
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
8am
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
9am
Wed
78° F
precip:
50%
10am
Wed
81° F
precip:
50%
11am
Wed
83° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Wed
86° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
88° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
80%
4pm
Wed
86° F
precip:
70%
5pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
50%
12am
Thu
76° F
precip:
50%
1am
Thu
75° F
precip:
50%
2am
Thu
75° F
precip:
40%
3am
Thu
75° F
precip:
30%
4am
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
5am
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
