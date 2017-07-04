3 ECU players named Valley Baseball League All-Stars

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three East Carolina University baseball players have been named 2017 Valley Baseball League All-Stars.

The Valley Baseball League is a collegiate summer baseball league located in Virginia.

Nick Barber, who plays for the New Market Rebels, is currently batting .309 (25-for-81) on the season with two home runs, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored. The Apopka, Fla., native has appeared in 22 games adding four doubles, one triple, 12 walks and has stolen seven bases.

Joining Barber on the North roster is fellow teammate Jake Washer who leads the league with four home runs. The King, N.C. native is batting .325 (26-for-80) on the year with 20 RBI, 19 runs, two doubles and 11 walks in 21 contests. He has tallied eight multi-hit games including a season-best four on June 18 against the Purcellville Cannons.

Kirkpatrick will represent the South squad after leading the Valley League with a miniscule 0.43 ERA during the first half of the season. In six outings for the Harrisonburg Turks, he has posted a 3-1 record with one save, while striking out 20 and not allowing a walk all year. Kirkpatrick has allowed three runs (one earned) over 21.0 innings of work.

The All-Star game will be held Sunday, July 9 at James Madison University’s Veterans Memorial Park.