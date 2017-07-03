Wife of Jones County chief deputy arrested on drug charges

Related Coverage Police find more than 12,000 pills stolen from Morehead City pharmacy

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The wife of a Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on drug charges.

Amanda Marie Taylor, 42, was arrested by the State Bureau of Investigation in Jones County Thursday and charged with two counts of level three trafficking of opiates, one count of felony conspiracy and one count of being an accessory after the fact.

Taylor is the wife of Jones County Chief Deputy Matthew Wineman, the SBI said.

Taylor was charged with conspiring with Michael Foley Jr., who was arrested in connection to the theft of thousands of pills from a K-Mart pharmacy in Morehead City June 19.

Morehead City police said they confirmed Taylor had contact with Foley after the break-in at the pharmacy but before his arrest.

The SBI did not say; however, whether Taylor’s arrest was in connection to that break-in.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in Jones County court July 18.