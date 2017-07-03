Wife of Jones County chief deputy arrested on drug charges

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The wife of a Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on drug charges.

Amanda Marie Taylor, 42, was arrested by the State Bureau of Investigation in Jones County Thursday and charged with two counts of level three trafficking of opiates, one count of felony conspiracy and one count of being an accessory after the fact.

Taylor is the wife of Jones County Chief Deputy Matthew Wineman, the SBI said.

Taylor was charged with conspiring with Michael Foley Jr., who was arrested in connection to the theft of thousands of pills from a K-Mart pharmacy in Morehead City June 19.

Morehead City police said they confirmed Taylor had contact with Foley after the break-in at the pharmacy but before his arrest.

The SBI did not say; however, whether Taylor’s arrest was in connection to that break-in.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in Jones County court July 18.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Wife of Jones County chief deputy arrested on drug charges

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s