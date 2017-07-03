Washington preps for July Fourth celebration, business boost

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — With Independence Day just around the corner, the town of Washington is getting ready to celebrate.

In just over 24 hours, the waterfront will be filled with thousands of people here to celebrate the Fourth of July. But this year, that celebration also means an opportunity to grow the local economy.

Patricia Roseman owns Patty Cakes, where she specializes in mini cupcakes including vegan, gluten-free and even alcohol cupcakes.

She said sales have been good, but they are about to get even better at Washington’s Fourth of July event Tuesday.

“This year, the (Washington Harbour District Alliance) decided to ask several businesses if they wanted to vend, so I decided to take them up on it, and I will be vending tomorrow night,” Roseman said.

Organizers expect to see nearly 4,000 people there tomorrow, so Roseman has already started preparing.

“I have to take in consideration how many people are going to be here and guesstimate on how many cupcakes to make and then just pray,” Roseman said.

The event begins Tuesday afternoon with live music and food and the fireworks begin just after 9 p.m.

