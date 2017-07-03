Man dies after being pinned under farm tractor in Carteret Co.

Published:

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A man is dead after being pinned underneath a farm tractor near Morehead City.

According to Chief Jamie Fulk, the Morehead City Fire Department was dispatched out around 2:20 p.m. Sunday to the 900 block of Country Club Road for a man trapped under a farm tractor.

It took firefighters nearly 40 minutes utilizing air bags and lumber to remove the tractor from the victim. However, the victim died from his injuries at the scene.

It appeared the tractor was working on a steep incline when it turned over. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the accident.

Out of respect for the family, fire officials will not release the name of the victim at this time.

