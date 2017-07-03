Make it Monday: How to make SLIME!

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the summer of slime and kids in Eastern North Carolina are loving it.

In this week’s Make it Monday, 8-year-old Piper and 10-year-old Lilly are teaching us a basic recipe to make slime.

Here’s what you’ll need:
– Elmer’s glue
– water
– baking soda
– saline solution
– glitter

First, get a big bowl so you don’t make a mess.

Pour a cup of glue into the bowl. Then, pour an equal amount of water into another cup. Add one teaspoon of baking soda to the water and mix it together until dissolved. Add the water mixture to the bowl of glue.

Mix it together and add 6 to 10 teaspoons of Saline Solution. Mix it until you get the perfect consistency.

“So when you like your slime, you can add your sparkles and all that good stuff,” said Piper.

Add the sparkles by folding them in to the slime.

You can also add essential oils to the mix if you don’t want it to smell like glue.

When you’re done, store your slime in an airtight container. It should last several months.

Join us on Monday, July 12 at 5:10am and 6:10am for Part Two of this series where Piper and Lilly will demonstrate how to make fluffy slime.

Follow WNCT’s Maria Satira on Pinterest for more “Make It” ideas. To share your ideas, send her a message on Facebook or Twitter!

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s