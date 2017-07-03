Make it Monday: How to make SLIME!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the summer of slime and kids in Eastern North Carolina are loving it.

In this week’s Make it Monday, 8-year-old Piper and 10-year-old Lilly are teaching us a basic recipe to make slime.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– Elmer’s glue

– water

– baking soda

– saline solution

– glitter

First, get a big bowl so you don’t make a mess.

Pour a cup of glue into the bowl. Then, pour an equal amount of water into another cup. Add one teaspoon of baking soda to the water and mix it together until dissolved. Add the water mixture to the bowl of glue.

Mix it together and add 6 to 10 teaspoons of Saline Solution. Mix it until you get the perfect consistency.

“So when you like your slime, you can add your sparkles and all that good stuff,” said Piper.

Add the sparkles by folding them in to the slime.

You can also add essential oils to the mix if you don’t want it to smell like glue.

When you’re done, store your slime in an airtight container. It should last several months.

Join us on Monday, July 12 at 5:10am and 6:10am for Part Two of this series where Piper and Lilly will demonstrate how to make fluffy slime.

Follow WNCT’s Maria Satira on Pinterest for more “Make It” ideas. To share your ideas, send her a message on Facebook or Twitter!