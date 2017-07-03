Greenville residents ready to enjoy fireworks, rain or shine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jaycees Fourth of July Festival will be held Tuesday in Greenville. While there is a chance of rain in the forecast, that is not deterring people from going to the Greenville Town Common for the show.

“This is a rain or shine event, so we don’t want it to rain, of course,” volunteer Jason Coal said. “If it does, we want it to rain early and we want it to rain quickly. As soon as it’s done raining, we will continue.”

Many people plan to attend regardless of the weather.

“I will definitely still come out here,” Greenville resident Nakiah Smith said. “It’s really nice out here.”

Greenville resident Melda Hardy added, “I’ll still be right here. I love fireworks.”

If the weather does get bad, people are prepared.

“There are a lot of shade structures out in the area,” Coal said. “There’s a lot of tents getting set up.”

Greenville resident Gemini Jackson added, “Bring the ponchos. If it doesn’t rain too hard, we can weather it out.”

Some say since the show is located in Uptown, they will stake out a good restaurant or bar until the storm passes.

“I would go nearby,” Hardy said. “I wouldn’t go far, just in case it stops.”

“We would go to the places up and down 4th Street and Evans and so on,” said Jim McMahn, visiting from New Jersey.

Rain or shine, event organizers say they are expecting a huge turnout.

“It has a chance or raining most days, so I think people are going to come out,” Coal said. “They want to. They have a day off work. They want to go out. They want to have fun. If a little rain happens, it’s not going to get in our way.”