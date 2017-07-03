First Alert Forecast: Hot, muggy and stormy to start the week off

SUMMARY: A stationary front will push into the area today and stick around for the 4th of July giving us higher chances of rain and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe.

THIS MORNING: Temperatures are quite warm & quite muggy this morning, in the mid to upper 70s to around 80 at the coast. Skies are partly to mostly clear and there are areas of patchy fog. There may be a 20 percent chance of a passing shower, especially southern & coastal.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy skies takes us through the afternoon with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Temperatures will be quite hot as well, on either side of 90 but combined with the high humidity, it will feel like it is around 100 degrees for some.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain cloudy overnight with a passing shower or two with very warm and very humid temperatures in the 70s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A stationary front will remain in the area for July 4th bringing a 50/50 shot of showers and storms. It will fall apart for the day on Wednesday, but we will continue to see afternoon showers and storms for the end of the week.

TROPICS: A cluster of storms far out in the Atlantic has a decent chance of developing into a tropical system this week. Click here for your tropical update.

