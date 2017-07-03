First Alert Forecast: Hot, muggy and stormy to start the week off

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A stationary front will push into the area today and stick around for the 4th of July giving us higher chances of rain and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe.

THIS MORNING: Temperatures are quite warm & quite muggy this morning, in the mid to upper 70s to around 80 at the coast. Skies are partly to mostly clear and there are areas of patchy fog. There may be a 20 percent chance of a passing shower, especially southern & coastal.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy skies takes us through the afternoon with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Temperatures will be quite hot as well, on either side of 90 but combined with the high humidity, it will feel like it is around 100 degrees for some.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain cloudy overnight with a passing shower or two with very warm and very humid temperatures in the 70s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A stationary front will remain in the area for July 4th bringing a 50/50 shot of showers and storms. It will fall apart for the day on Wednesday, but we will continue to see afternoon showers and storms for the end of the week.

TROPICS:  A cluster of storms far out in the Atlantic has a decent chance of developing into a tropical system this week. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
80° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
83° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
85° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
87° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
89° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
91° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Mon
90° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Mon
90° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Mon
90° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
30%
8pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
77° F
precip:
30%
1am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
74° F
precip:
30%
6am
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
7am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
77° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
79° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
81° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
82° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Tue
84° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
80%
3pm
Tue
85° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
70%
5pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
77° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
12am
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
1am
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
2am
Wed
74° F
precip:
40%
3am
Wed
74° F
precip:
50%
4am
Wed
74° F
precip:
50%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.