HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A boil-water advisory remains in effect for a number of residences in Havelock.

The outage affects the following address: 200 Stratford Road, as well as 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107 and 108 Hawthorne Court.

The city wants affected residents to boil all water used for human consumption before use but said showering and bathing in the water is OK.

All updates will be posted on the city’s website, or you can call 252-444-6409.