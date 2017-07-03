Beaufort Co. woman devotes horse rescue in memory of daughter

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Patricia Everette is the founder and owner of Nay Nay’s Peace of Heaven Horse Rescue Farm in Beaufort county.

Her operation has taken place for little over a year now and is one of the few horse rescue farms in the east.

The rescue started as a tribute to her daughter who tragically lost her life in a car accident 2 years ago.

Her daughter’s nickname was “Nay Nay” hence the farm’s title.

Over the past year, the farm rescued over a dozen horses, coming from abandonment, neglect or malnourishment.

Currently, no county or city animal shelters take horses making places like Nay Nay’s the only option.

It comes at no cheap feat with each horse averaging over 600 dollars a month.

“They’re very skinny, very bony, some of them are very sick,” said Everette. “A lot of them have never had their hooves trimmed. Vets use a scale to one to nine and most of these horses have been scaled at 2.”

Nay Nay’s is completely self-funded.

Everett said she’s not in it for the money, but in the memory of her daughter.

Her goal 10 years down the road is to be able to help any and every horse’s needs.