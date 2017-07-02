Week in Review: Politics, crime, and travel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A lot has happened over the past week from politics to shocking news impacting hundreds in the east.

Starting off the week, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the state budget proposal.

“Simply put, this budget short-changes our state at a time that it doesn’t have to. It prioritizes tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations,” said Governor Cooper.

However later in the week the republican controlled general assembly chose to override the governor’s veto.

Meaning all five of coopers vetoes since taking office earlier this year are now overturned.

And there was sad news for the ECU community this week when former ECU football player Domonique Lennon was shot and killed in Raleigh.

Domonique played defensive back for the pirates from 2011 to 2015.

Former strength and conditioning Coach Jeff Connors said he was an amazing athlete, with a lot of energy and enthusiasm.

“This young man had his whole life ahead of him. And he had a lot of positives, and so, basically, someone with that type of talent. You want to see all these athletes be successful and make it to the next level whether that’s football or not. You just want to see them be successful in their lives,” said Connors.

Tanzia the dog took the internet by storm when she was found tied to a tree in the woods.

Officials estimate that she’d been abandoned for 2 to 3 months.

Pitt Friends is now handling the case and paying for her health care.

It could take up to 6 months to get Tanzia healthy again.

As the extended weekend heads our way triple a sends advice on how to stay safe of the roads

“The main thing is be patient, be kind on the roads. Watch out for your fellow driver,” said Brenda Cummings.

She also said make sure your brakes, oil, gas and windshield wipers are in check before getting on the road.

To round out the week nearly 30 people were injured in a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub.

Police believe several people got into an argument and gunfire was exchanged.

The youngest victim is just 16 years old.

The shooting is still under investigation.