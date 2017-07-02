Trooper: 2 people injured after SUV runs into Domino’s Pizza store

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people were transported to the hospital after an SUV ran into Domino’s Pizza in Carteret County.

The Highway Patrol tells 9 On Your Side it happened just after 7 o’clock Sunday evening.

Troopers say an SUV was entering the parking lot when it appears the floor mat got stuck under the gas pedal causing it vehicle to crash into the store. Investigators say two people sitting inside the pizza shop were injured during the crash. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol says charges are pending against the driver of the SUV.