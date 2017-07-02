RDU missing worker found safe, hospitalized in Virginia

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS North Carolina has confirmed Allison Cope, 24, has been found safe.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) released the following statement, “Late last night (Saturday, July 1), the Airport Authority Police Department was notified that Allison Cope was found alive in Virginia Beach, Va., by the Virginia Beach Police Department. We have no additional details at this time.”

Two additional sources close to the investigation and family also confirm this information.

A family friend sent CBS North Carolina the following statement regarding her disappearance, “I will confirm that Allison has been found and is under medical care at this time.”

CBS North Carolina confirmed around 12:45 p.m. Sunday that Cope is at the ER at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

The Wake County woman was reported missing Monday, June 26 after leaving for a break from the Starbucks at RDU, where the young woman worked. Cope took her break at about 3 p.m., but never returned.

Authorities later launched an investigation, which included the FBI and SBI. Officials obtained and released images from a Wake Forest gas station’s surveillance system. In it, Cope was seen at a Shell gas station at 942 Durham Road in Wake Forest at 4:15 p.m.

“You couldn’t really see that she was stressed or anything or rushing. She was like normal person, walking in and walking out,” Fadel Alabdi, a gas station attendant said.

Since obtaining the images, authorities have continued their investigation.

Early details into how and exactly where Cope was found have not been released.