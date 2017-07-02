Jones Co. Sheriff: Son charged with the murder of his mother, injuring one other

By Published:

Pollocksville, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jones County Sheriff says the son of woman killed in Pollocksville has been charged with her murder.

According to a Facebook post by Sheriff Danny Health, the State Bureau of Investigations arrested Michael Cisco over the weekend. Cisco faces a murder charge for the death of his mother, Linda Hall on Thursday.

Deputies responded to 345 Oliver Street around 7 a.m.  on June 29th. When deputies arrived they found Hall dead and another person injured.

The home is located right across from Pollocksville Elementary School.

The injured person was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and has not been identified.

The onsite property manager Yvonne Dawson, who rented out the complex was shocked to see commotion in the neighborhood.

“Cedarwood is a very quiet complex, mainly for seniors and young parents,” said Dawson. “It’s rare that something like this happens.

The State Bureau of Investigation has also been called in to investigate.

