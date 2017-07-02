Two people suffering from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left two people shot.

Center city units called in shots fired around 2:15 a.m.

Officers responded to the corner of 4th and Contanche St. by the Uptown Greenville parking deck.

Police confirm there are two victims who arrived separately at Vidant suffering from gunshot wounds.

At this time their conditions are unknown.

The investigation is still ongoing.

9 On Your Side is working to get more information as it becomes available.