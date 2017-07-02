FIRST On 9: Heroic citizen takedown helps state trooper arrest shoplifter

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An ordinary drive down Arlington Blvd. Sunday in Greenville quickly turned into a bizarre scene.

The State Highway Patrol was responding to a shoplifting call at Rack Room Shoes at the Greenville Mall. The suspect took off on foot, followed by the responding state trooper.

Matt Goschke was riding in a car nearby when he saw what was happening. He decided to hop out of his car and tackled the suspect until the trooper could catch up and handcuff him.

The take down happened near the intersection of Arlington Blvd. and Evans St.

The suspect was then escorted back to the trooper’s car.

Goschke said it was a crazy experience, but was glad he could help out.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s