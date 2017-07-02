First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid with a few more storms

SUMMARY: A front will stall just off the coast today, but will move back inland tomorrow, enhancing our chance for storms as we inch closer to the 4th of July.

TODAY: Clouds & sun with scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 90’s inland, mid to upper 80’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few storms, especially early. Lows will be in the 70’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and some sun with a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A front will stall over the area through the 4th of July, enhancing our chance for rain. The front will slowly dissipate on Wednesday but we’ll still see some afternoon storms right through the end of the week.

TROPICS:  A cluster of storms far out in the Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a tropical system this week. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
79° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
81° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
83° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
85° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
88° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
90° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
91° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
91° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
91° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
90° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
90° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
89° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
30%
10pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
1am
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
3am
Mon
76° F
precip:
20%
4am
Mon
75° F
precip:
20%
5am
Mon
75° F
precip:
20%
6am
Mon
75° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
75° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
78° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
81° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
84° F
precip:
10%
11am
Mon
86° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
88° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
89° F
precip:
30%
2pm
Mon
88° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
73° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
74° F
precip:
10%
