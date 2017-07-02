First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid with a few more storms

SUMMARY: A front will stall just off the coast today, but will move back inland tomorrow, enhancing our chance for storms as we inch closer to the 4th of July.

TODAY: Clouds & sun with scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 90’s inland, mid to upper 80’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few storms, especially early. Lows will be in the 70’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and some sun with a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A front will stall over the area through the 4th of July, enhancing our chance for rain. The front will slowly dissipate on Wednesday but we’ll still see some afternoon storms right through the end of the week.

TROPICS: A cluster of storms far out in the Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a tropical system this week. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 79 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 90 ° F precip: 0% 91 ° F precip: 0% 91 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 40% 86 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 30% 80 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 10% 84 ° F precip: 10% 86 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 30% 88 ° F precip: 50% 87 ° F precip: 60% 87 ° F precip: 60% 83 ° F precip: 60% 82 ° F precip: 40% 80 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast