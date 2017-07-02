Church sells fireworks to raise money for missions, programs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With the Fourth of July just days away, you still have some time to pick up last minute fireworks.

One tent pitched up in Greenville is actually a fundraiser for a local church.

The pastor of the Pentecostal Sanctuary Church and his wife have been selling the fireworks, hoping for more people to stop by before the Fourth of July.

All the proceeds will be given to the church to help fund its missions, youth group and other programs.

“I feel like I can give back to my community, and I do that through church,” the pastor’s wife Joy Still said. “I feel like with our children, it is important that they have community, they have school, and they have a church. Church plays a vital part in how those children are going to be raised and what they are going to do later on in life.”

The tent is located in the Parker’s parking lot on Memorial Drive. They are accepting donations as well.