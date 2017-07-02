Beach businesses benefiting from holiday weekend

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – At Atlantic Beach, the Fourth of July weekend has brought thousands of people to the area, benefiting local business sales.

At The Shark Shack, customers can enjoy shrimp sandwiches, blackened grouper and cold beer.

The food in their bellies means money in the restaurant’s pocket.

The general manager says this weekend, they have seen as many as two thousand customers a day, about double their usual number.

“People have come from all over,” Taylor Thomas said. “Some people visited from Arkansas, as far as New York. We have had people from all over the United States coming here to visit Atlantic Beach. It’s amazing.”

They expect their sales to increase as the holiday weekend continues.