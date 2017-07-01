Washington woman facing charges for dealing opioids

WASHIGNTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Washington woman is behind bars on a $150,000 bond for drug trafficking.

On June 21st investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested 30-year-old Pamela Sue Koonce,of Washington.

Koonce was charged with four counts of trafficking opiates and two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver oxycodone – a schedule II controlled substance.

Her arrest stemmed from investigators making purchases of oxycodone and hydrocodone pain medication from Koonce.

She is currently on probation for purchasing a Methamphetamine Precursor.