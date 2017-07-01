Stenhouse Jr. wins again at Daytona

Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. greets fans during driver introductions for the NASCAR Cup auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. raced to his second victory of the season – and second on a restrictor-plate track – Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.

Stenhouse picked up his first career NACAR Cup Series win in May at Talladega.

He earned this one for Roush Fenway Racing on a two-lap overtime sprint when leader David Ragan tried to block the field and lost momentum. Stenhouse squirted by and held on for the victory.

Clint Bowyer was second, followed by Paul Menard, Michael McDowell, Ryan Newman and Ragan.

Brendan Gaughan, AJ Allmendinger, Erik Jones and Chris Buescher rounded out a bizarre top 10. Many of the top contenders were knocked out in accidents, including Stenhouse’s girlfriend, Danica Patrick.

She also was out of the race when he won at Talladega.

