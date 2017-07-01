Publix officially opens in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The long wait is over for those looking forward to shopping at the Publix Supermarket in Greenville.

The grocery store chain opened its Greenville location early Saturday morning. Dozens of people lined up outside of the store, hoping to get the first glimpses inside.

Clayton Gillikin said the opening has been a long time coming.

“We used to live in Florida and go to Publix all the time shopping, it was our favorite store. And since they’ve opened one up here in Greenville now this is going to be our favorite store now,” he said.

Publix is the second major grocery store to open in Greenville within the last few weeks. Lidl opened its doors earlier in June.

The Publix in Greenville will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday-Thursdays. The store will be closed on Fridays.