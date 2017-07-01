Police investigate internet cafe robbery in Wilson

By Published:

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Wilson Police Department is investigating a report of an armed robbery at an internet cafe.

Investigators tell 9 On Your Side it happened around 9 o’clock Saturday morning.

Police say officers were called to the Hot Spot II on the 6700 block of C Ward Blvd in Wilson in reference to a robbery. When officers arrived employees told them a man carrying a gun robbed them while they coming out of the business.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators released this photo of the suspect leaving the business.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Wilson Police Department (252) 399-2323.

