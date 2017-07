NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern Police said a Dominoes delivery man reported being robbed at gunpoint at around 9:27 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, the robbery took place on the 3000 block of Madison Ave.

New Bern Police have now released the names of two persons of interest in the case. They are Robert Lee Walker IV and Jamie DeAngelo Credle.

The Major Case Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department.