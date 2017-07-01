Kinston Police investigating Saturday shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday

Police responded to 403 Glenwood Ave. for reports of a man shot.

36-year-old Vanglee Jones Jr. was transported to UNC Lenoir Health Care by a private vehicle, and then transported to Vidant Medical Center to be treated for a single gunshot wound.

After investigating, police determined the victim and an acquaintance, 34-year-old Donnie Ray Allen, were involved in an altercation. Allen fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

A warrant for the arrest of Allen has been issued for the crime of attempted murder.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Donnie Allen is encouraged to call the Kinston PD Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.