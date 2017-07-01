Kinston Police investigating Saturday shooting

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday

Police responded to 403 Glenwood Ave. for reports of a man shot.

36-year-old Vanglee Jones Jr. was transported to UNC Lenoir Health Care by a private vehicle, and then transported to Vidant Medical Center to be treated for a single gunshot wound.

After investigating, police determined the victim and an acquaintance, 34-year-old Donnie Ray Allen, were involved in an altercation. Allen fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

A warrant for the arrest of Allen has been issued for the crime of attempted murder.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Donnie Allen is encouraged to call the Kinston PD Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s