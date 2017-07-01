Goldsboro Police seeking help locating missing 10-year-old girl

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help located a 10-year-old who walked away from her apartment building.

Police say Trinity Bass was last seen Saturday evening walking away from her apartment on Cashwell Drive in Goldsboro.

She was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt with red and yellow writing, blue jeans, and red and black Nike shoes.

Goldsboro Police say the girl may be somewhere near Berkeley Boulevard or in the area near her home.

If you see Trinity please call the Goldsboro Police Department at (919) 702-6572.

