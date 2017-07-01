Former University of North Carolina chancellor Hardin dies

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A University of North Carolina chancellor who led the school into its third century while increasing faculty diversity has died. Paul Hardin III was 86.

A university news release said that Hardin died at his Chapel Hill home on Saturday after battling ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Hardin served as chancellor from 1988 to 1995. During that time he helped lead the school’s yearlong fundraising effort and celebration known as the Bicentennial Observance that culminated in late 1993.

The university says that he was also a civil rights advocate who helped double minority representation on the school’s faculty.

Current Chancellor Carol Folt says that Hardin will be remembered as a visionary leader.

Hardin was born in Charlotte in 1931, and graduated from Duke University and its law school.