First Alert Tropical Update: Very quiet in the tropics

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  The tropics remain very quiet. Click the video to learn more.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

10am
Sat
82° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sat
83° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sat
87° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sun
78° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sun
78° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sun
76° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
76° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
79° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
84° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sun
87° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sun
89° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Sun
91° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
92° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
92° F
precip:
30%
4pm
Sun
92° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Sun
90° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
40%
12am
Mon
79° F
precip:
30%
1am
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
3am
Mon
76° F
precip:
40%
4am
Mon
75° F
precip:
40%
5am
Mon
75° F
precip:
40%
6am
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

2 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: Very quiet in the tropics

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s