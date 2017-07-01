First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity return

SUMMARY: A few disturbances will enhance the chance for storms through the weekend.

TODAY: Clouds & sun. Warm & humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80’s to near 90.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few storms, especially early. Lows will be in the 70’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sun with scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80’s and low 90’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: pie.

TROPICS: The tropics remain very quiet. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 78 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 30% 84 ° F precip: 40% 85 ° F precip: 40% 85 ° F precip: 40% 85 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 30% 86 ° F precip: 40% 86 ° F precip: 40% 85 ° F precip: 40% 81 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 10% 87 ° F precip: 10% 89 ° F precip: 10% 91 ° F precip: 0% 92 ° F precip: 20% 92 ° F precip: 30% 92 ° F precip: 30% 90 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 10% 85 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 40% 79 ° F precip: 30% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 40% 74 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast