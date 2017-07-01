Dozens of firefighters respond to fire at abandoned home in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of firefighters respond to a fire at an abandoned home in Lenoir County Saturday morning.

It happened at 4844 Sharon Church Road in Kinston.

The Hugo Fire Department says firefighters were called out around 11:30a.m. Saturday. When they arrived heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Crews were able to put the fire out within 10 minutes.

Firefighters say no one was living in the home at this time; however, the power was still connected.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.