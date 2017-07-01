Deputies: Pitt Co. woman swung knife at friend in the car, locked her inside

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County deputies arrested a woman for a slew of charges stemming from a domestic incident, including assault with a deadly weapon and 2nd degree kidnapping.

Deputies say 33-year-old Keta Lamb was driving with a friend along Mozingo Rd. Thursday night when they got into an argument. She pulled the car over to the side of the road before swinging a knife at her friend. Deputies also say Lamb wouldn’t let her friend out of the car.

Deputies were dispatched to the 264 overpass on Mozingo Rd. shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Lamb now faces a number charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, communicating threats and 2nd degree kidnapping.