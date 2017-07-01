3 people charged in Goldsboro counterfeit money case

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Several people in the Goldsboro area have been arrested on charges of trying to use counterfeit money.

The Goldsboro News-Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2uw69Yv ) that the arrestees include two brothers and a woman

News releases from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Goldsboro Police Department say the suspects tried to use fake money at several businesses in the county.

The sheriff’s office arrested one of the men on multiple counts Thursday, and also charged a woman who lives at his address. The police department also charged the man’s brother.

A clerk at one business said one suspect tried to pay with fake cash but the worker noticed it. Another instance of counterfeit money being used happened at a Goldsboro Wal-Mart, according to authorities.