Vidant offers new acid reflux procedure

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Relief could be on the way for people suffering from acid reflux in eastern North Carolina.

Vidant Medical Center is offering a new procedure called LINX.

Unlike current treatments, this procedure deals with the problem instead of the secondary symptoms like heartburn.

East Carolina University thoracic surgeon Dr. Carlos Anciano said it is a step in the right direction when it comes relief.

“This valve is very mild,” Anciano said. “It restores the natural tone that we should all have. It opens normally for food and fluids to go down, and it also opens normally for when fluid or gas needs to come out.

So far, nine people have received the same-day procedure.

