Publix donates money to Greenville schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As Publix prepares to open their doors in Greenville Saturday, Friday they gave back.

The supermarket donated $2,500 to local schools as part of the company’s commitment to education.

Five schools were given $500 each and got a sneak-peek inside the store.

So far, the company has donated more than $33 million to schools across the country.

Along with donations, the new store is bringing 140 jobs to Greenville.

Pitt County commissioners say they’re excited about the opportunities it provides for employees.

“I think it’s going to be a great impact because I’ve listened to the philosophy of the store, and I think they have a great philosophy, where they have the employees being part owners,” said Commissioner Jimmy Garris.

The Greenville Publix will offer a deli, produce department, bakery, meat, seafood department, and full-service pharmacy.

“Publix was founded in 1930 with the philosophy of being involved as responsible citizens in our communities, said Kim Reynolds, Publix media and community relations manager. “Through our support of education, we strive to enrich the lives of students and assist in preparing them for future success.”

Doors will open Saturday at 7 a.m. at Greenville square.