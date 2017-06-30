Pitt Community College vice president arrested in Va. on DWI, marijuana charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt Community College administrator was arrested on a number of charges, including DWI and hit and run, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on June 17, 9OYS has learned.

Donald Spell, vice president of Student Development Services at Pitt Community College, is being charged with DWI, hit and run, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor elude/disregard police.

Spell was given a $5,000 bond and bonded out June 19.

Spell was previously convicted of a DWI in Beaufort County in 2002.

His hearing date is set for September 14.

9OYS has reached out to Pitt Community College for comment.