Pamlico Sheriff’s Office responds to multiple suspect overdoses

WNCT Staff Published:

REELSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency personnel in Pamlico County administered the overdose antidote drug Narcan to four people Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on N.C. Hwy 55 East in Reelsboro.

Three people refused further treatment while one was taken to Carolina East Medical Center, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said.

Connor Hough, 20, Evan Pinnell, 20, and Trevor Moody, 20, Martha Bautista, 19, all face a number of drug charges after deputies said they found prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Hough was given a $20,000 bond. Pinnell and Moody were given $30,000 bonds. Deputies said Bautista will be arrested upon being released from the hospital.

Deputies also arrested Markese Moore, 22, of Bayboro, who they said sold the heroin to the victims.

Moore was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said they had responded to and investigated numerous drug overdoses resulting in near death situations over the past few week and have identified several individuals involved in the distribution of deadly heroin.

Investigators said they expect to make numerous arrests in the near future.

