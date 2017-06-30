Onslow Co. Schools announces summer school free lunch

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Onslow County Schools will offer the USDA Summer Food Service Program again this summer and will be opening additional sites in an effort to reach more children.

“We have six different sites that we are serving out of,” said Emily Soape, OCS nutritionist. “The menus are up online on the Onslow County school website.”

Meals will be offered at no cost to children 1 – 18 years old. Meals will be offered beginning July 5, through August 3, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

Bell Fork Elementary – 500 Bell Fork Rd, Jacksonville

Hunters Creek Elementary – 3450 Hunters Trail, Jacksonville

Jacksonville Commons Elementary – 1121 Commons Drive, North, Jacksonville

Richlands Primary – 7444 Richlands Hwy., Richlands

Southwest Elementary – 2601 Burgaw Hwy., Jacksonville

Summersill Elementary – 250 Summersill School Rd., Jacksonville