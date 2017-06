MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Crews have clamped a cut natural gas line in Morehead City.

It’s happening in front of Marine Fisheries on Arendell Street.

Morehead City Fire EMS said in a Facebook post Friday morning that the line was accidentally cut by a contractor.

The gas company was already en-route to make repairs at the time of the posting on the social network. That was at 8:09 a.m.