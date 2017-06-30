Jacksonville’s first public pool opens in time for Fourth of July

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–Jacksonville’s first public pool opened to great excitement on Friday.

The need for a public pool in Jacksonville has been debated for some time.

As a test of the potential use of a public pool, the city leased a private pool and made it available for the public to use this summer.

“Our goal for this summer is to see how it goes, get feedback and gather data, hear from our citizens and use that information to make other informed decisions whether we do that next summer,” Susan Baptist, parks and recreation director, said.

The city will pay for lifeguards and others needed for the operation of the pool during the test period.

At the end of the period, it will evaluate what options might be available based on the response to the test.

Kids happily jumped into the pool to cool off on Friday.

“It’s a good pool,” Nevaeh Ortiz, 11 years old, said. “The bottom doesn’t hurt. It’s nice and flat. Some pools have a lot of sharp things at the bottom. And it’s clean.”

The pool will be open from 10AM-4PM, Monday through Saturday.

Admission is $1 per day for ages 12 and under, and $2 a day for everyone 13 and older.

“We might go here with my family and friends for the 4th of July,” Keyona Ward, 9 years old, said. “We might shoot fireworks somewhere too.”

City lifeguards will be on duty during the times the city operates the pool.

Swimsuits are required for use of the pool and children aged 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older.

The City of Jacksonville is leasing the pool located at Holiday City, 553 Corbin Street from Friday until Saturday, September 2, 2017.