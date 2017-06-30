Highway Patrol to focus on safety during July 4th travel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. Highway Patrol wants motorists to focus on safety as they head to their destinations for the July 4th holiday.

The patrol is also placing an emphasis on impaired driving through the Operation Firecracker, a effort campaign launched by the Governor’s Highway Safety Campaign. Troopers will conduct checkpoints and saturation patrols in each county, attempting to combat the number of collisions that occur from impaired driving.

In 2016, the patrol investigated 111 collisions during the July 4 holiday in which alcohol was a contributing factor. Among those collisions, 76 resulted in an injury and four people were killed.